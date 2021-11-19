Viral TikTok showing a dog climb through a Starbucks window sparks debate

This dog just really wanted its coffee.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @dollface_danapace posted a video of a dog hopping into a Starbucks drive-thru window. The video appears to have been taken by the car behind the dog’s car in the drive-thru line.

The clip begins by showing the dog with its front paws already on the drive-thru window ledge, but its back paws are still inside its owner’s car.

To the sound of giggles and "awws" from onlookers, the dog steps forward and eventually brings its back paws onto the ledge, fully getting into the Starbucks -- with the help of the drive-thru cashier.

A caption on the video says: "When the puppocino calls to you… the dog’s name is BooBoo."

Since it was posted earlier this week, the clip has gone viral with more than 5.2 million views.

Many of the commenters made jokes and puns about the dog’s misadventure.

"He’s like ‘what’s taking you so long Cassandra,’" one person wrote, in part.

Someone else commented: "He said y’all hiring? I’ll work for free Puppaccinos!!"

"The employee’s giggle as she guides him to the window ledge is everything," another person wrote.

"Aww she helps him in," someone else said.

However, other commenters were not impressed.

"Why is the owner doing nothing," one person asked.

Someone else commented: "What in the health violation."

"This is absolutely not ok," another commenter wrote.

Others were more specific with why they didn't appreciate the video.

"This is so unsanitary," one person said. "I’m deadly allergic to dogs and any contact like this smh."

Someone else chimed in: "As cute as this is, please remember that having a dog in the kitchen is a huge potential health code violation."

"I would pull out of line if I was the car behind this happening," another person wrote. "So unsanitary and inappropriate for any establishment that serves any food/beverage."

In a comment on the video, @dollface_danapace came to BooBoo’s defense.

"Starbucks has always been a dog friendly restaurant," she wrote. "Booboo was not harmed and turned right back around like the good boy he is."

Another commenter also defended the dog, saying: "For everyone saying it’s unsanitary..cleaning products exist."