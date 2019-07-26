Thieves steal over 17,000 oysters from Florida seafood company: 'This is beyond disappointing'

Aww, shucks.

A seafood company in Pensacola, Fla., has reported the theft of more than 17,000 oysters from its property in Santa Rosa County — and they’re offering a reward for anyone who can help crack open the case.

The Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. announced the news Tuesday on social media, asking followers to “help us find” the thieves who allegedly emptied 35 mesh bags, used for growing oysters, and dumping them in the woods near the beach.

“Please be patient with us while we work with the police through this investigation. We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers!” the company wrote on social media.

On Thursday, however, the company announced that the thieves made off with far more than they initially suspected.

“After assessing the farm over the last few days and working with [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] and the Marine Patrol we noted that while 35 bags were found emptied and thrown on the beach near our lease, an additional 37 bags are MISSING,” the company revealed on Facebook. “This is more than DOUBLE what we originally thought were stolen.”

The Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. had also confirmed that the thieves responsible had not yet been caught. A representative for the company was not immediately available to comment on any possible leads.

“This is beyond disappointing and we are at a loss for words why someone would do something so unkind, inconsiderate and downright wrong.”

The company also thanked its local supporters for their concern, saying it would take additional security measures to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“We will overcome because we won’t let someone like this bring us down EVER!” the Facebook post stated.