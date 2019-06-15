Expand / Collapse search
Rare blue lobster heading to aquarium, spared by Massachusetts seafood restaurant

A Massachusetts seafood restaurant that found a rare blue lobster in a shipment last week reportedly plans to donate the crustacean to an aquarium.

The lobster’s blue coloring is a genetic defect, with only one in every 2 million creatures that color, MassLive.com reported.

On the Eastham seafood restaurant's Facebook page, the owner, who nicknamed the 7-year-old lobster “Baby Blue,” encouraged patrons to see the lobster before it goes to the aquarium.

“Baby Blue” was caught in the Atlantic by the Ipswich Shellfish Group, MassLive reported.