Texas server shocked with $1,100 tip before Christmas, plans to pay it forward: 'Y'all!'

No shenanigans here.

Christmas came early for one waitress in Texas, who reeled after receiving a $1,100 tip from a generous group of customers.

It was business as usual at Shenanigan's Sports Bar in San Angelo on Tuesday, when server Ashley Farmer was charged with taking care of an 11-person table, KTXS reports.

As the meal came to a close, a customer called to Fleming and explained that the group had something special to share.

"We wanted to bless someone for Christmas," said Rodney Fleming, a former San Angelo City Councilman. "We're going to give you a tip. We're hoping that it's the best tip you've ever got in your life."

Taken aback, Farmer opened an envelope and began counting $100 bills.

"Y’all!" she exclaimed with a laugh, blinking back tears.

"Seven, eight, nine, ten… $1,100" she counted, and cried.

"Merry Christmas!" the caring customers exclaimed in a video clip.

Farmer went around the table to hug each person, and some wiped away tears, too.

As the surprise sunk in, the shocked server joked that "the tears have been flowing all day!" And for how the waitress plans to spend the windfall, Farmer said she’ll be "buying my niece and nephews Christmas [presents], catching up on bills, and paying it forward when the opportunity presents itself!"

Because the coronavirus pandemic largely devastated the food-service industry in 2020, Fleming explained why the group of 11 hopes the good deed at Shenanigan's will spark a larger trend.

"We really want this to catch on and become a movement for all food servers," he said. And at national level, it already has. From Pennsylvania to California and back again some grateful servers have been surprised with tremendous tips ahead of the holidays this year.