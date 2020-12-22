North Carolina waiter gets $1K tip just in time for Christmas

A waiter in North Carolina received an early Christmas present from a customer who left him a $1,000 tip.

Johnny Holloway was working at Mezzaluna Brick Oven and Tap House in Henderson, North Carolina, on Saturday when he received the generous tip.

He told WSOC-TV that he bonded with the customer because they were both graduates of Morehouse College in Atlanta and they both worked in the restaurant industry.

However, it wasn’t until the man left when Holloway saw the tip on the $146 meal.

"It was truly altruistic because they didn’t wait for me to see it, they just left the tip and left," Holloway told WSOC-TV. "It was amazing."

"It couldn’t have come at a better time," he added. "It’s Christmastime. I can share some of this love with my family now."

Pictures of Holloway and the receipt were posted on Facebook on Saturday. Next to the tip line, the customer wrote "Merry Christmas!" with a smiley face.

"Congrats our fabulous server Johnny Holloway!" the Facebook post from Mezzaluna said. "Thanks, Johnny for your excellent service. Merry Christmas!"

Mezzaluna owner Rob Conroy told FOX Carolina that even though it’s been a tough year, Holloway’s tip was a reminder that "there are some generous people out there."

"It was a great show of compassion and we are grateful for it," he said.

Holloway told WSOC-TV that he plans to put the money into savings.

"I’m still in shock," he told the station. "I couldn’t believe it when I saw the $1,000 tip. I’ve never gotten anything like that before."