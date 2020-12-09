Fox News fans show us how they're spreading joy this Christmas season
Elizabeth and William getting an unexpected visit from Santa.
2020 has been a tumultuous year for sure, but I am thankful for family and those that selflessly served our Country. My 93-year-old grandfather, John Hobson, is a retired US Air Force Colonel and lives with my Uncle (also retired Air Force Colonel) and Aunt in OH. He continues to stay active and serve his community by whittling walking sticks and donating the money he earns to a local foodbank. It's individuals like this that make America the greatest country in the world! Rob Hobson
Members of the volunteer law enforcement assist Arizona Rangers with purchased gifts for the children who may not have a Christmas if taken into state custody due to neglect or abuse on or before Christmas day. The children will never know about the Rangers and their dedication to them, but the children will still get a visit from Santa Claus all the same.
Hi, I'm a photographer, and every year I take a funny photo of our kids "helping" to decorate. They are all photoshopped (no possibility for harm for any kids), but meant to look realistic. Each has my wife seeming to catch them in the act. We haven't shot 2020's yet, but are planning on doing so this weekend. We would love to be featured on the website! Thanks, Wayne
1990 - my grandparents' steps during Christmas (I was 4 years old) 30 years later - 2020 (I am now 34 years old) I now own and live in my grandparents' house. They've since gone to Heaven. Same steps, same stuffed animals, same me. Merry Christmas!
Hello, This is my favorite Christmas Eve memory of my two boys, Devon and Connor Davis from East Millinocket, Maine. Merry Christmas to all of you at Fox News! Joe Davis
Martha and Harry Kight 12/1/2020 from Aiken, SC, at White House Christmas tour. It was absolutely gorgeous! We were in the 1st group on the 1st day of the tour. Our amazing First Lady and her volunteers did a beautiful job. Had a great time!
My family kicking off 2020 in New York. Little did we know at the time what was ahead of us! Happy Holidays. The Schneider family.
I made these elf outfits for my husband & I while recovering from a knee surgery. Couldn't wait until we got the sleigh down from the barn! We put the fiberglass Santa in sleigh & took picture right after a snowfall. So fun!!
