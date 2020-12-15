Taco Bell workers in Sacramento each receive $100 gift from complete stranger

This is how to turn a bad experience into a positive one.

A group of Taco Bell employees in California each received a surprise gift from a total stranger – but the experience likely meant more for the man giving the presents.

Shan Dan Horan gifted five workers at a Taco Bell in Sacramento $100 each despite not knowing any of them personally, ABC 10 reports. Horan was reportedly inspired by a much less positive experience he had while working at a Taco Bell 20 years ago.

Horan posted about the experience on his Facebook page, where he explained that he was the victim of an armed robbery while working at a Taco Bell two decades ago. He wrote that the experience was terrifying, but that it had since taught him to appreciate everything he has now.

The memory also serves as a reminder of how difficult working in the service industry can be.

“20 years ago today, I was working at Taco Bell when a guy in a ski mask pointed a semiautomatic handgun to my head, and demanded money,” Horan wrote on Facebook. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life. At 16 years old all I was trying to do was save for college and scrape enough money together to get my family something nice for Christmas. My life almost ended violently that day but I’m glad it didn’t, because 20 years later I have a beautiful son, a successful career and so many great friends.”

“I’ll never forget that day," he continued, "but I also will never forget the hard work and sacrifice that everyone in the service industry makes to provide for their family. So today I thought I would drop a different type of lettuce off to the employees at my neighborhood Taco Bell to thank them for feeding us all during this pandemic.”

A representative for Taco Bell did not immediately respond to queries about Horan's generous gift to the Sacramento workers.