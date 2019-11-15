Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Texas Popeyes customer catches young boy working in restaurant kitchen: 'It was so insane'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Young boy caught working in Texas Popeyes kitchen amid Chicken Sandwich frenzyVideo

Young boy caught working in Texas Popeyes kitchen amid Chicken Sandwich frenzy

A customer at a Texas Popeyes filmed a young boy seemingly working in the restaurant kitchen at a time when they were, according to the customer, 'very short staffed' with a line out the door awaiting the coveted Chicken Sandwich, which had just returned. In a statement, Popeyes said the employee who brought their child to work had been terminated.

A customer at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas was shocked when he witnessed a young boy working in the kitchen.

According to the customer, the boy looked to be about “9 years old” and was seen “handling raw chicken before giving it to a male staff worker who went on to cook it.”

POPEYES EMPLOYEE SAYS VIRAL VIDEO OF BODY-SLAMMED CUSTOMER DOESN'T TELL FULL STORY

The bizarre situation reportedly took place on Nov. 3 at a location in a suburb of Dallas known as The Colony.

In a statement to Fox News from Popeyes, the fast-food chain said it had terminated the employee who brought their child to work.

In a statement to Fox News from Popeyes, the fast-food chain said it had terminated the employee who brought their child to work. (SWNS)

The source, who requested to stay anonymous, told South West News Service (SWNS) the kitchen was “very short-staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging over an hour for the coveted Chicken Sandwich, which had returned the day of the incident.

“While I was there, there was only one person working the front counter and four employees in the kitchen,” the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was so insane. I was a waiter for a number of years and I've never seen anything like that," he added.

The customer claims that at one point, another employee placed a bunch of orders in bags on the counter without calling order numbers because she had to run back to the kitchen to help prepare more sandwiches.

The customer who took the photo said the kitchen was “very short staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging past one hour.

The customer who took the photo said the kitchen was “very short staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging past one hour. (SWNS)

In a statement to Fox News from Popeyes, the fast-food chain said it had terminated the employee who brought their child to work.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We took swift action to explore this claim with the franchisee. The restaurant owner has terminated the employee who brought their child, a minor, into the kitchen, and will fully cooperate with any additional investigations in compliance with state and federal laws.

“The safety of our guests and team is always a priority for us and we take any actions that are outside of our brand and operational standards very seriously,” the statement read.

The return of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has resulted in weeks of long-lines and violence, including one fatality.

The return of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has resulted in weeks of long-lines and violence, including one fatality. (Popeyes)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The return of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has resulted in weeks of long lines at restaurant and even violence, and even one altercation that ended in a fatality.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.