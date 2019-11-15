Texas Popeyes customer catches young boy working in restaurant kitchen: 'It was so insane'

A customer at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas was shocked when he witnessed a young boy working in the kitchen.

According to the customer, the boy looked to be about “9 years old” and was seen “handling raw chicken before giving it to a male staff worker who went on to cook it.”

The bizarre situation reportedly took place on Nov. 3 at a location in a suburb of Dallas known as The Colony.

The source, who requested to stay anonymous, told South West News Service (SWNS) the kitchen was “very short-staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging over an hour for the coveted Chicken Sandwich, which had returned the day of the incident.

“While I was there, there was only one person working the front counter and four employees in the kitchen,” the source said.

“It was so insane. I was a waiter for a number of years and I've never seen anything like that," he added.

The customer claims that at one point, another employee placed a bunch of orders in bags on the counter without calling order numbers because she had to run back to the kitchen to help prepare more sandwiches.

In a statement to Fox News from Popeyes, the fast-food chain said it had terminated the employee who brought their child to work.

“We took swift action to explore this claim with the franchisee. The restaurant owner has terminated the employee who brought their child, a minor, into the kitchen, and will fully cooperate with any additional investigations in compliance with state and federal laws.

“The safety of our guests and team is always a priority for us and we take any actions that are outside of our brand and operational standards very seriously,” the statement read.

The return of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has resulted in weeks of long lines at restaurant and even violence, and even one altercation that ended in a fatality.