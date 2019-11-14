Popeyes Chicken Sandwich traffic mayhem prompts stern response from police: 'A sandwich isn't worth a ticket'

It’s just a chicken sandwich, but apparently some people need reminding of that.

Police in New Jersey are seemingly fed up with hungry motorists blocking traffic while waiting in long lines to get the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Apparently, the drive-thru at a specific location has been backing up onto the main road, which is not surprisingly causing traffic issues.

The Popeyes is located on Meadow Road, which is near Route 17 in Rutherford, N.J., News 12 reports. The establishment shares an entrance with a nearby Starbucks and when the drive-thrus get busy, the lines can back up onto the road and further out onto the main route.

Recently, Popeyes reintroduced their new chicken sandwich, which has sparked long lines across the country. Apparently, this is true of the Rutherford location, too, and police don’t seem to be amused.

“A sandwich isn’t worth a ticket. Do not delay traffic,” reads a sign placed near the restaurant.

“What we are seeing is people waiting an extraordinary amount of time on both drive-thrus to get a sandwich or coffee without consideration for those vehicles not trying to get into the establishments,” said Rutherford Police Chief John Russo in a statement obtained by News 12.

He also said that people would likely get served quicker if they went inside the restaurant instead of just waiting for the drive-thru.

Fox News reached out to both Popeyes and the Rutherford Police Department, but neither immediately responded.

Since the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich returned, multiple incidents of violence have erupted at restaurants across the country (although not all have been directly linked to the sandwich). One of the most shocking incidents, however, happened at a Popeyes in Maryland where a man was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out.

According to witnesses, the incident was sparked when someone attempted to cut the line for the chicken sandwich.

