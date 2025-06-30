Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Teen goes viral after bringing 200 tortillas on flight from Texas: 'Just went on through'

Video of unusual carry-on items inspired other H-E-B fans to share their tortilla transportation tales

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
A teenager recently went viral after she showed an unusual dedication to a popular Texas grocery chain and its tortillas.

Nashville resident Anna Jones recently boarded a flight from Austin to Tennessee with an unconventional cargo: She had over 200 flour tortillas from H-E-B with her.

Jones recorded other people boarding the plane, then confessed her secret to the internet in a video on June 14.

"All these people and no one knows I have 200 H-E-B tortillas in my backpack," Jones wrote on TikTok.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jones for more details. 

Close-up of folded tortillas on table

A teenager recently went viral after making a video about bringing a large quantity of H-E-B tortillas (not pictured) on a flight. (iStock)

Jones revealed to USA Today that hauling tortillas long-distance is something of a family tradition.

The last time she visited her dad in Texas, he bought as many as 300 tortillas for her to bring home, Jones said. 

"It was pretty obvious that it was tortillas. This is kind of normal for [the TSA], I guess."

"We bring them home, and we can freeze them, and we just use them until they run out," the teen said. 

"They normally last about two months."

She also noted that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents didn't give her a hard time with her flatbread-filled backpack.

"I just went on through," Jones told USA Today. 

Woman walking with suitcase at airport

The teen (not pictured) claimed that she brought 200 H-E-B tortillas on a flight from Austin, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee — prompting others to share their own tortilla-related travel stories. (iStock)

She added, "Nothing happened. It was pretty obvious that it was tortillas. This is kind of normal for them, I guess."

Some Texans on TikTok couldn't resist poking fun at Jones' video, which has been viewed more than 668,000 times as of July 7.

One Lone Star State resident asked, "Are YOU the reason why there's never any left at the store?!?"

"They better be the butter ones," another said.

It turns out that Jones isn't the only H-E-B fan who's gone to great lengths to travel with Texas tortillas.

H-E-B supermarket exteriors

H-E-B operates over 400 stores across Texas and Mexico, making the chain's tortillas difficult to acquire for most Americans. (iStock)

"I flew with H-E-B tortillas and H-E-B goods from San Antonio to Amsterdam, then drove them to Belgium," one person said.

"I flew with H-E-B tortillas from San Antonio to Italy," another chimed in.

"Tortillas [are] in my carry-on from San Antonio to Japan & the Philippines," a third user wrote.

H-E-B is a Texas-based supermarket chain with over 400 locations in the Lone Star State and Mexico.

Stacked wheat tortillas on table

One TikTok user shared a similar experience of buying H-E-B tortillas (not pictured) and packing them on a flight from Texas to Amsterdam. (iStock)

What makes H-E-B tortillas so good? 

The supermarket chain did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment — leaving the ingredients behind the tortillas' popularity a mystery.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.