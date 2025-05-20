Flight passenger brings whole rotisserie chicken as carry-on, calling it her 'designer bag'

A woman has made a name for herself on social media after she used a whole rotisserie chicken as her carry-on luggage to eat as a mid-flight snack.

Chloe Gray caught the attention of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners when she casually carried a cooked bird through airport security and onto her flight from Newark, New Jersey, to California earlier this month.

The social media influencer said carrying the meal as a "designer bag" was simply a clever way for her to stay nourished during her trip. (See the video at the top of this article.)

6 FOODS FLIGHT PASSENGERS SHOULD NEVER ORDER ON A PLANE

"Mine just happened to be a bag of rotisserie chicken," Gray told What's the Jam.

Gray shared her experience of traveling with the edible carry-on item in a series of TikTok videos that have been viewed some 500,000 times since May 2.

"I just got pulled aside by TSA for having something crazy in my bag," Gray told her followers in one of the videos.

"But I told [the security screener], ‘This is how you give yourself a first-class experience without paying for first class.’"

Gray, who lives in New York City, said she hates buying airport food and usually tries to pack a salad when she's flying. For this trip, she didn't have time — so instead she decided to grab an entire rotisserie chicken from Whole Foods.

YES, FOOD AND DRINKS TASTE DIFFERENT ON A PLANE AND THERE'S A REASON

"I did not feel any differently about bringing a rotisserie on my flight compared to any other meal or snack because it's just literally the same thing – a meal," she told What's the Jam.

"It just so happened to be incredibly convenient that I could slip into Whole Foods and quickly grab one off the shelf on my way to the airport."

But it didn't take long for her poultry-packed carry-on item to ruffle feathers with the TSA.

"The only thing that scared me about going through security with my rotisserie is that they were going to throw it away, which would have been devastating because I would have been incredibly hungry and tight on time," Gray told What's the Jam.

TUNA MELT 'STINKING UP' PLANE PROMPTS FELLOW PASSENGER'S VIRAL VIDEO

"I don't think I would have been able to grab another healthy and satisfying meal."

Gray said the TSA agent who questioned her about it "was very polite and understanding."

"She even gently handed it back to me and affectionately said, 'Here you go, baby.'"

In another video, Gray is seen casually eating a bite of the chicken with a plastic fork while seated on the plane.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After sharing her journey on TikTok, Gray received plenty of responses online.

"Someone sitting next to me on a plane pulling out a rotisserie chicken would be my last straw."

"Someone sitting next to me on a plane pulling out a rotisserie chicken would be my last straw," one commenter wrote.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Another person wrote, "As a passenger I would NEVER!!!"

"Nooo, the strong smell on the flight is diabolical," yet another commenter said.

But Gray didn't seem to be bothered.

"Obviously, the internet is a crazy place and everyone seems to have an opinion, even if it's about something so classic and simple like a rotisserie chicken," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Gray for further comment.