6 foods flight passengers should never order on a plane

Whether it's last night's leftover tuna melt or the hard-boiled eggs from the in-flight menu, some foods should probably be avoided on a plane for the sake of your digestion – and out of courtesy to your fellow passengers.

Ordering appropriate foods on a plane requires some forethought and planning, according to Jamila Musayeva, a U.S.-educated etiquette coach now living in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"The combination of close quarters, dry cabin air and limited ventilation can turn an ordinary meal into a source of discomfort for you and those around you," she told Fox News Digital.

The most gracious travelers consider not just their preferences, but also the experience of those sitting nearby, she said.

"Knowing what to order from the in-flight menu isn't as straightforward as it seems," added Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant who is now an etiquette expert and the founder of the Protocol School of Palm Beach in Florida.

"When you're seated inches from someone's face for hours, even small ingredients can make a big impression."

"At 35,000 feet, your body, your taste buds and even your digestive system behave differently – so what sounds good on the ground might not sit so well in the sky. Not to mention, smells tend to travel, too."

The two experts revealed to Fox News Digital what to never order on a plane and why.

1. Salty foods

Air travelers should avoid high-sodium foods like instant noodles, salty snacks and processed meats, according to Whitmore.

These foods "can leave you thirsty, bloated and sluggish," she said.

What's more, since flying can take a toll on the digestive tract, it's best to stick to nutrient-dense, fiber-rich foods that will help keep things moving while you're on the go, Whitmore added.

Some wiser examples include carrots and celery sticks with hummus or an apple with almond butter.

2. Fish or egg-based meals

Avoid ordering or consuming dishes like tuna sandwiches, egg salad or fish entrées mid-flight, Whitmore advised.

These "tend to have the most pungent smells in a confined space," she said, and there's also a higher risk of spoilage or foodborne illness if the meal hasn't been stored properly.

Musayeva agreed that dishes made with eggs, like omelets or egg salad, are best avoided in-flight.

"Even when prepared fresh, they tend to give off a strong scent once reheated, which can quickly fill a confined cabin space," she said.

"Not everyone is tolerant of that smell, especially on long-haul flights. It lingers and can make nearby passengers feel nauseated. On a plane, subtle choices are often kinder."

3. Fried foods

Fried foods, such as onion rings, chicken nuggets or anything with a breaded exterior, should also be avoided on a plane, experts recommend.

"They go soggy quickly, don't reheat well and often release a greasy aroma that spreads fast in the cabin," Musayeva said. "They also tend to sit heavily in the stomach, which can lead to discomfort during turbulence or pressure changes."

Lighter meals could help you feel more at ease when flying, Musayeva said.

They are also more considerate options for others sharing the space, she noted.

4. Beans and cruciferous vegetables

Air travelers should steer clear of beans and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, as they can cause serious gas and bloating, Whitmore said.

"And when you're in a tight cabin, who wants to sit next to someone with gas?" she added.

On the flip side, these are healthy food options, so one must weigh the pros and cons of digging into some crudité or a bean dip before deciding on the best choice.

5. Creamy or dairy-heavy foods

Other foods to avoid mid-flight include fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, or macaroni and cheese, all of which don't "always sit well in your stomach at high altitudes" and "can also lead to bloating or discomfort," according to Whitmore.

If you're craving pasta, opt for a dairy-free version like penne with tomato sauce and basil, or a pasta primavera dish composed of veggies and olive oil, or those options with just a sprinkling of shaved cheese, the expert recommended.

6. Dishes with garlic

Jetsetters need to know that garlic may be delicious at ground level, but in the air, it behaves quite differently.

"The flavor tends to linger on the breath and in the air much longer than most people expect," Musayeva told Fox News Digital.

"When you're seated inches from someone's face for hours, even small ingredients can make a big impression – and not in the way you want."

Her rule is, if an ingredient is considered too strong for a meeting or a first date, it's likely not a good choice for a flight.