Taco Bell exec hints at new chicken menu item that will 'interrupt' the chicken sandwich craze

Turns out we were idiots to assume the "chicken sandwich wars" would be fought exclusively by restaurants that serve sandwiches.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Taco Bell’s chief global food innovation officer Liz Matthews hinted at a new chicken offering – or perhaps several – that may somehow compete with other chains’ fast-food chicken sandwiches in the not-too-distant future.

"I think a lot of players out there are doing a great job, but what I will say is that we will interrupt that with what we're going to do on chicken," Matthews told Business Insider.

POPEYES FINALLY BROUGHT ITS CHICKEN SANDWICH TO THESE BRAVE AMERICANS

Matthews did not specify whether she was speaking of a possible new sandwich offering, or simply an item more akin to its old Naked Chicken Chips or Naked Chicken Chalupas (which replaced tortillas with flattened fried chicken). She did, however, suggest that the item(s) in question will be released within the next 24 months, along with "all" of Taco Bell’s new ideas that were sidelined during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A representative for Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on this surprising sandwich news from what is (arguably) a taco chain.

Matthews’ statements come as even more restaurants prepare to enter the "chicken sandwich wars" and compete with the ever-popular Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in the coming months. Among those preparing to launch their own new sandwiches (which all resemble the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich) are McDonald’s and Burger King. Even KFC – a restaurant also owned by Taco Bell’s parent company Yum! Brands – is expanding its newest chicken sandwiches to restaurants nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans can likely expect the new chicken offerings to debut at Taco Bells in 2021, with other sidelined items to debut across the next 24 months, Insider reported. In the meantime, customers can console themselves with Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, the Potato Soft Taco, or just a whole mess of potatoes after Taco Bell announced the return of the recently discontinued item this past week.