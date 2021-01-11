Popeyes bringing popular chicken sandwich to overseas US military locations

The chicken sandwich is going global.

Since it was first introduced in 2019, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich quickly became one of the most popular new fast-food items. It sparked what some are dubbing the "chicken sandwich wars," with other restaurants introducing their own version of the sandwich.

Now, troops serving overseas will be able to get their hands on the Popeyes sandwich as well.

Popeyes confirmed to Fox News that the Army and Air Force Exchange Service is making the chicken sandwich available at U.S. military locations outside of the continental United States. The sandwich arrived at locations in Japan and South Korea on Jan. 5 and is set to arrive in Guam, Germany and Italy later this month.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER IN AUSTRALIA SMASHES REGISTER OVER COVID POLICY

According to Popeyes, the targeted date for the sandwiches to arrive is Jan. 19.

In a statement obtained by Stars and Stripes, Army and Air Force Exchange Service spokesman Chris Ward said, "Those serving in OCONUS (outside the continental United States) locations expect to have the same products and services available to them as those stateside, and the Exchange strives to satisfy those expectations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the Popeyes sandwich is going overseas, one of the chain’s competitors is introducing yet another chicken sandwich.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News previously reported that KFC has announced that its newest KFC Chicken Sandwich offering — its "best" ever — will be available in select markets starting today before expanding to all KFC restaurants in the nation by the end of February. The news follows similar announcements from competitors such as McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Wendy’s and even Burger King concerning details of their own chicken sandwiches, many of which closely resemble the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich that sent America into a frenzy upon its debut in 2019.