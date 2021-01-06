KFC rolls out new Chicken Sandwich, announces that chain is 'playing to win' the Chicken Sandwich Wars

Much like Bluto trying to win the affections of Olive Oyl, America’s major fast-food chains are still tirelessly courting the public with new iterations of their chicken sandwiches.

But also like Bluto, they remain largely unaware that Popeye (or in their case, Popeyes) will very likely remain the frontrunner.

KFC has announced that its newest KFC Chicken Sandwich offering — its "best" ever — will be available in select markets starting today before expanding to all KFC restaurants in the nation by the end of February. The news follows similar announcements from competitors such as McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Wendy’s and even Burger King concerning details of their own chicken sandwiches, many of which closely resemble the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich that sent America into a frenzy upon its debut in 2019.

KFC’s Chicken Sandwich — which also resembles the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich — is made with a double-breaded chicken breast filet and pickles on a brioche bun, with either spicy or nonspicy mayo. Each sandwich will also be made to order, KFC says.

"We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in a press release issued Thursday. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win."

KFC’s new sandwich will be available starting Thursday at "select" restaurants in Chicago, Kansas City, Louisville, Portland, Ore., St. Louis, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle and Tulsa, Okla., KFC confirmed. Fans can visit KFC.com/findthesandwich to learn where the item will be available next.

The sandwich’s price is listed at $3.99 (as is Popeyes’ sandwich), although customers can order it as part of a meal, with fries and a drink, for $6.99.

KFC had previously tested its "best" Chicken Sandwich in the Orlando, Fla., market in May. At the time, KFC even acknowledged that Popeyes basically had the chain beat in this department.

"We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts, and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat," Zahumensky said in May.