Shake Shack releases Korean-style fried chicken sandwich as chicken wars continue

The chicken sandwich wars are heating up in the new year at fast-food chains.

Shake Shack has introduced a new iteration of a fried chicken sandwich almost immediately after McDonald's announced that three new crispy chicken sandwiches will hit its menu next month. Meanwhile, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and KFC compete for savory sandwich supremacy as the chicken wars continue.

Shake Shack's Korean-style Fried Chick’n sandwich is made with a crispy chicken breast glazed with a spicy-sweet gochujang fermented chili paste. It’s topped with a white kimchi slaw and toasted sesame seeds. Customers can also order a nugget version with six-piece Korean-style Gochujang Chick’n Bites made with the same fermented chili paste.

MCDONALD'S NEW CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICHES HAVE OFFICIAL LAUNCH DATE

The burger chain will also serve Korean-style gochujang fries, its signature crinkle-cut fries served with a gochujang mayonnaise sauce and a Black Sugar Vanilla Shake made with vanilla frozen custard, black sugar syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Chicken sandwiches have been all the rage for many fast-food fans since 2019, when Popeyes introduced a spicy chicken sandwich that quickly drew a cult-like following. Ever since, rival restaurants like Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and KFC have escalated efforts to compete in the crowded space.

Shake Shack’s new menu items are available for a limited-time run, from Tuesday until April 5, at all U.S. locations.