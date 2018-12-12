Suspected burglar of Chinese restaurant trapped in grease vent for two days

A man who was reportedly trying to break into a vacant Chinese restaurant in California got stuck in the grease vent for two days.

MCDONALD’S PURSE-SNATCHING VICTIM RECEIVES HAPPY MEAL FROM BURGER CHAIN

Firefighters responded to the shuttered business on Wednesday morning in San Lorenzo. Upon arrival, they heard moaning coming from inside the building, and learned there was a man stuck in the duct of the hood above the stove, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

“The response was upgraded to a rescue. An adult male was extricated from the vent system within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene,” the fire department said in a post on Instagram.

The suspected burglar told his rescuers he’d been in the small vent for two days.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is in custody, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.