McDonald’s purse-snatching victim receives Happy Meal from burger chain

A woman who was hospitalized after nearly being run over in a Florida McDonald’s parking lot on Thursday was surprised with a special meal.

On Tuesday Janice Allen, 76, was visited at her home by a manager of the Okeechobee McDonald’s where the incident took place. The manager came by to check on Allen, who spent two days recovering in the hospital, and delivered a Happy Meal, along with two gift cards.

“That’s very nice, I really appreciate that,” Bill Allen, Janice’s husband said to WPTV of the gesture.

Janice’s daughter, Patricia, reportedly called the McDonald’s location to see if they would deliver the Happy Meal to her mother after she was unable to finish her own meal last week, WPTV reported.

"We appreciate Janice’s love for the Happy Meal, and we’re thrilled to bring a smile to her face with a complimentary meal and gift card," said a McDonald's spokesperson on Tuesday.

Janice was dining at the fast-food chain in Okeechobee when a man, recently identified as Charles Stratton, 50, reached over in her booth and stole her purse. Janice chased him outside, where she was nearly run over trying to get her bag back.

In the surveillance video released of the altercation, Allen is seen being knocked over by the car door before Stratton drives off. She is left motionless on the ground after hitting her head on the concrete.

Janice said she had no broken bones, but suffered severe bruising.

"I pray that [Stratton’s] heart will be softened so he can find the Lord, whether he goes to prison or whatever happens to him," Allen told WPTV on Monday night.

Stratton is facing robbery and grand theft charges, among others.