Summer grilling: Smoky cheeseburgers with elote-style sweet potatoes

There’s a time and place for everything – and sticking closer to home this summer amid the pandemic might be the perfect season to beef up your barbecue game.

In honor of Father’s Day, get the grill going and gather loved ones together for a family-friendly feast with some extra savory burgers.

Speaking with Fox News, Chef John Adler explained how to make smoky cheeseburgers with “elote-style” sweet potatoes sure to wow Dad on June 21.

Now the vice president of culinary and physical products at Blue Apron, Adler previously spent 14 years working in some of the world's best kitchens. Today, he oversees the development of core recipes and new product innovation for the meal kit delivery service.

“One of my favorite parts of this recipe is the way the ancho-spiked ketchup amplifies the beautiful smoky, grilled flavor that the burgers have,” Adler said of the summery spin. “It doesn’t have the traditional flavor of a barbeque sauce, but instead a sweet and piquant one from the toasted ancho chilies.”

According to Adler, dinner guests will go “crazy” for the Mexican-inspired sweet potato side, garnished with Cotija cheese-and-lime mayonnaise. Better yet, he said, you can add the same toppings to a medley of grilled veggies all summer long.

“’Elote-style vegetables' in general are a great addition to your summer grilling repertoire – I particularly like this garnish on grilled zucchini and whole grilled scallions,” the chef said.

Smoky cheeseburgers with elote-style sweet potatoes

Recipe serves four

Ingredients:

1 1/8 pounds of ground beef

1 lime

1 1/2 pounds of sweet potatoes

4 ounces Monterey jack cheese

1/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese

2 ounces pickle chips

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ancho chile paste

1 tablespoon Mexican spice blend (ancho chile powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, ground cumin and dried Mexican oregano)

4 potato buns

Instructions:

Prepare and roast sweet potatoes. If you're grilling, preheat grill to maintain a temperature of 450 to 500 degrees F and oil grill gates. To start potatoes, place oven rack in center and preheat to 450 F. Line sheet pan with aluminum foil. Wash and dry fresh produce, halving the sweet potatoes crosswise and cutting lengthwise into 1-inch wedges. Place potato wedges onto sheet pan. Drizzle potatoes with olive oil, seasoning with salt, pepper and spice blend to coat, tossing to spread and arranging in an even layer. Roast for 27 to 29 minutes, or until browned and tender. Then, remove from oven.

Prepare rest of ingredients. Thinly slice Monterey Jack cheese. Halve the potato buns, and halve the lime crosswise. To prepare ancho ketchup, combine ketchup and chile paste in a bowl.

Thinly slice Monterey Jack cheese. Halve the potato buns, and halve the lime crosswise. To prepare ancho ketchup, combine ketchup and chile paste in a bowl. Make the patties. Combine beef and breadcrumbs in a medium bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Gently mixing to combine, form mixture into four patties that are 1/2 inch thick. Then, transfer to plate.

Combine beef and breadcrumbs in a medium bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Gently mixing to combine, form mixture into four patties that are 1/2 inch thick. Then, transfer to plate. If you’re using a stove, heat drizzle of olive oil in large pan on medium-high until hot. Add patties, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes on one side or until browned. Then, carefully flip the patties and top with sliced Monterey Jack cheese. Next, loosely cover pan with aluminum foil, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and burgers are cooked through. Then, transfer burgers to plate.

If you're grilling, lightly oil each side of patty, grilling for 6 to 7 minutes on first side, or until browned. Then, flip and grill for another 4 minutes, adding sliced Monterey Jack cheese. Keep grilling burgers for 2 to 3 more minutes, or until cheese is melted and burgers are cooked through. Then, transfer burgers to plate.

