Summer grilling: Simple beef swaps from a butcher and meat scientist

Nothing tastes like summer more than a juicy burger or steak -- but the meat of the matter is that summer 2020 is going to be different for millions of Americans amid the pandemic and ongoing quarantine orders.

Though the ongoing outbreak might have affected warm-weather plans, there’s no better time for grill masters to step up their game on the barbecue. Following coronavirus-related disruptions to the beef supply chain, however, shoppers might not be able to find their favorite cuts of meat during this time.

Whether your desired steak is unavailable at the grocery store or you want to spice up the usual cookout menu, there’s likely another cut that can be easily used instead, according to meat scientist and butcher Bridget Wasser.

A leading expert in the beef industry, Wasser works as the Executive Director of Meat Science, Culinary and Supply Chain at the National Cattleman's Beef Association.

In conversation with Fox News, Wasser discussed simple swaps for steak and how to truly bring the heat when grilling meat this summer.

FOX NEWS: What are some easy substitutes for great grilling if consumers can’t find a specific cut of steak?

Wasser: The most popular steaks for grilling during the summer months would be rib-eye steak, strip steak, top sirloin, tenderloin or filet mignon, and T-bone. Those can easily be swapped out for each other in many cases, because they’re all tender, juicy and flavorful.

The strip steak in particular is one of the most versatile. It can be swapped in for several popular steaks like rib-eye steak, top sirloin or T-bone. All of those cuts deliver great taste and tenderness, and work in a variety of different recipes. And they’re easy to prepare -- using salt, pepper, your favorite rub.

If you need to swap out for rib-eye steak, look for a strip steak or a chuck-eye steak. Chuck-eye steak is a good option to swap for a rib-eye steak, and it’s a low-cost alternative.

T-Bone is also a really popular cut for grilling, so a porterhouse steak is an easy substitute for that. It delivers big flavor, and it’s large enough to feed two. The porterhouse, too, actually combines a strip steak and the tenderloin steak in one, so you kind of get the best of both worlds.

Top sirloin steak is extremely versatile. It’s a great, cost-efficient steak swap to try. You can grill it whole, or as kebabs. A swap for top sirloin steak would be flat iron steak, which has great flavor.

And don’t forget about burgers -- they’re always sure to please.

FOX: What are some fun other ways that home chefs can spice up their grilling routines?

Wasser: You could make kebabs where you’re layering beef with favorite summer veggies, or grill steak and slice it for a salad. When you think about cuts like flank steak or strip steak, those are often lower-cost alternatives, and those work great for fajitas.

There’s a lot of variety with beef -- not just the cut of the meat, but the application of the dish that you pick, that keeps it fresh throughout the summer.

FOX: What are some other general tips for great grilling?

Wasser: Keep it simple when seasoning your beef for grilling, because that grilling process — whether you’re using a gas or charcoal grill — really amplifies the flavor of beef. Simple salt and pepper works well on most steaks and burgers; it lets that great natural flavor shine through. And you want to season right before grilling.

For cuts like flank steak or skirt steak, you want to marinate those for several hours prior to grilling just to help maximize tenderness. Make sure you slice those thinly across the grain before you serve them.

A pro tip for prepping burger patties: Place a dimple in the center of the patty to help minimize shrinking and optimize cooking.

Once you’re ready to go on the grill, you want to always preheat your grill or charcoal. Make sure your grill is clean and you oil your rack before putting steaks or burger on, to keep it from sticking.

While you’re preheating is also a great time to clean your grill grates. And once your steaks are on the grill, you want to keep the lid closed as much as possible, to help maintain an even temperature inside.