Man shares 'St. Louis secret' to ordering bagels, prompts outrage on Twitter: 'You should be ashamed'

Some “secrets” should stay secrets, according to Twitter.

Social media users have been in an uproar since a man in St. Louis, Mo., shared the way those in the state reportedly eat their bagels.

Twitter user Alek Krautmann tweeted out a photo this week showing Panera bagels vertically sliced like loaves of bread — sparking outrage among bagel lovers.

“Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!” Krautmann tweeted Monday.

The “secret” way didn’t appear to be a hit among social media users, however.

IN-N-OUT IS THE MOST POPULAR FAST-FOOD CHAIN AMONG FAMILIES, SURVEY CLAIMS

“Were you immediately fired?” one user wrote. While another man said, “you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“As an avid defender of St. Louis but a resident of NYC...this is horrible where is your respect for the bagels!?” another person said.

Another tweet read, “Is the goal of every ‘St. Louis Style’ simply to ruin another city's signature food?”

“St. Louis: We slice bagels. We roll pizza into balls. Steaks go in a blender,” a tweet read.

Others said it was a “crime” and demanded Krautmann to “apologize.”

JUDGE TELLS MAN TO GIVE UP PEPSI DURING PROBATION: 'THE SODA MADE YOU DO IT?'

Krautmann, however, attempted to make a good case for the sliced bagels despite the public’s disapproval after a Twitter user asked how many slices a person takes and which part of the bagel is the most popular.

“# of slices - many, distributed all morning. slice selection is personal preference, which is the appeal. have extra spreads on hand though, bc that extra surface area = more cream cheese,” Krautmann responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Krautmann also said the sliced bagels make them more “snackable and sharable” and allows everyone to have a different flavor without making a commitment.

And for leftover stale slices, Krautmann tweeted that they became “nice bagel chips” that can be paired with hummus.