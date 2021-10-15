This snickerdoodle pumpkin pie recipe is a ‘delicious’ twist on the classic fall dessert

If you want to impress your dinner guests this fall with a delicious dessert, this recipe is for you.

The "Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Pie" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits gives a cinnamon twist on the classic holiday dessert.

According to blog creator Debi Morgan’s post, the recipe starts with a "creamy pumpkin custard’ and is topped with "snickerdoodle cookie crumbles."

"I can't think of anything more delicious than combining pumpkin pie with a snickerdoodle crumble topping," Morgan wrote in her blog post.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Pie" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Pumpkin Pie Filling

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (15 oz.) pure pumpkin

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 refrigerated pie crust (unbaked)

Snickerdoodle Crumbles

1 package (17.9 oz) Snickerdoodle cookie mix

1 stick butter

1 egg, beaten

Instructions

Pumpkin Pie Filling

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Press an unbaked pie crust into a 9" deep dish pie plate. Crimp edges if desired.

3. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until softened.

4. Add sweetened condensed milk and beat on high for 2 minutes until lumps are gone. Scrape the sides of the bowl and mix again.

5. Add pumpkin, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and ginger. Mix on medium-low speed until blended. Pour filling into pie crust.

6. Bake pie at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until sides are set and middle is slightly jiggly.

7. Cool pie for at least one hour on rack, then transfer to the refrigerator and cool one hour more.

Snickerdoodle Crumbles

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, mix Snickerdoodle cookie mix and cinnamon packet together. (follow these instructions rather than the ones on the package)

3. Add melted butter and beaten egg. Stir until moistened.

4. Spread cookie mix onto a half sheet pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes until cookie dough is crispy, but not cooked all the way through.

5. With a large spoon, break up the cookie dough into crumbles. If it doesn't crumble, cook a little longer, but don't let it burn.

6. Cool crumbles while pie is cooling in fridge. Use hands after it has cooled to break into smaller crumbles.

7. After pie has cooled, sprinkle crumbles on top. Serve with whipped cream if desired.