©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Serendipity Brands is launching a ‘Friends’ ice cream pint, plus 3 movie-themed lines

Serendipity Brands, Warner Bros Consumer Products release ice cream inspired by nostalgic TV and film

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Serendipity’s new ice cream flavor will be there for you.

At least it will be if you’re a "Friends" fan who can’t resist the brand’s newest pint, which takes inspiration from the hit ‘90s TV show.

Serendipity Brands announced it created a Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge comes in a purple carton and features the show’s iconic logo and orange couch. Its flavor is described as coffee ice cream blended with mocha almond fudge and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for!  Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Serendipity Brands President and COO Sal Pesce, in a statement.

Fans can purchase a pint online or at one of their local supermarkets, convenience stores or any other go-to food retailers.

This "Friends"-themed ice cream is one of four pints that are being released through the Serendipity-Warner Bros. partnership. The other three pints are based on hit movies from the ‘80s, including "Caddyshack," "The Goonies" and "A Christmas Story."

Serendipity Brands is releasing a "Caddyshack" Gopher Traxs pint, "The Goonies" Sloth &amp; Chunky Rocky Rooooaad pint and "A Chrismas Story" Oh Fudge Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae pint for a limited time. (Serendipity Brands)

However, unlike the other three pints, the Central Perk Almond Fudge is a "permanent fixture" in Serendipity’s flavor lineup.

Six months before "Friends" joined Serendipity’s menu, the brand introduced a Cookies & Cream Remix pint to honor pop star Selena Gomez, who is the newly minted owner and investor of the company and its Serendipity III restaurant in New York City.

