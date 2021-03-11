Serendipity Brands is launching a ‘Friends’ ice cream pint, plus 3 movie-themed lines

Serendipity’s new ice cream flavor will be there for you.

At least it will be if you’re a "Friends" fan who can’t resist the brand’s newest pint, which takes inspiration from the hit ‘90s TV show.

Serendipity Brands announced it created a Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge comes in a purple carton and features the show’s iconic logo and orange couch. Its flavor is described as coffee ice cream blended with mocha almond fudge and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Serendipity Brands President and COO Sal Pesce, in a statement.

Fans can purchase a pint online or at one of their local supermarkets, convenience stores or any other go-to food retailers.

This "Friends"-themed ice cream is one of four pints that are being released through the Serendipity-Warner Bros. partnership. The other three pints are based on hit movies from the ‘80s, including "Caddyshack," "The Goonies" and "A Christmas Story."

However, unlike the other three pints, the Central Perk Almond Fudge is a "permanent fixture" in Serendipity’s flavor lineup.

Six months before "Friends" joined Serendipity’s menu, the brand introduced a Cookies & Cream Remix pint to honor pop star Selena Gomez, who is the newly minted owner and investor of the company and its Serendipity III restaurant in New York City.