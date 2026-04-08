Yankees fans swarm viral 'fried chicken' ice cream as $10.99 dessert vanishes in one inning

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A viral new treat at Yankee Stadium in New York City was gobbled up almost as soon as it arrived last weekend — flying off concession stands in one inning.

The team's Mini Dessert "Chicken" Bucket — ice cream designed to resemble a fried chicken drumstick — sold out after drawing intense fan demand during the opening homestand, according to reports.

The dessert features vanilla ice cream coated in caramelized white chocolate and candied cornflakes with a chocolate-covered pretzel "bone." It quickly became a social media sensation after it was previewed ahead of the 2026 season, as The New York Post reported.

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The $10.99 dessert, which comes in a mini souvenir bucket, drew long lines from the outset.

Fans packed concession areas at Yankee Stadium, with some reporting waits of 20 minutes or more just to try the limited-time item.

"Given how well-received the item was on media day, interest from fans was tremendous, and we sold out of the item by the first inning of Saturday’s game," Yankees senior director of communications Michael Margolis said in a statement to The Athletic after the April 4 game.

The Yankees had initially expected their supply to last through the team's six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, according to reports.

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Fans who were lucky enough to snag an order were struck by the uncanny resemblance to a real drumstick.

"It really looks and feels like a drumstick," one fan told The Athletic. "I would not have known the difference."

Even veteran Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay — known for rating stadium chicken tenders on social media — gave the dessert high praise.

"It can't be better," Kay said in a video review, adding that its quality helps explain why it sold out so quickly.

Online, many fans expressed disappointment that they could not get their hands on the dessert in time.

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"They're all sold out here in the stadium," one Instagram user commented on Kay's video, asking, "How did you manage to find one?"

Massachusetts-based content creator Cameron Guzzo tried the treat during a concession preview and gave it a solid 8 out of 10.

"Such a fun idea," Guzzo said in a TikTok video. "All in all, the flavors work really well together, and it's a super fun dessert item, but the messiness does knock it down just a hair for me," he added after the drumstick broke in half, and he nearly dropped it on the floor.

The Yankees' culinary team, led by executive chef Robert Flowers, has emphasized creative concessions as part of a broader effort to elevate the game-day experience.

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The Mini Dessert "Chicken" Bucket was introduced alongside a wide range of new menu items for the 2026 season, including specialty burgers, desserts and international offerings, according to the Major League Baseball (MLB) website.

Among them are bacon cheeseburger dumplings, loaded mac and cheese, apple pie nachos and the buzz-worthy "Petroni Tiramisu" served in a mini Yankees helmet.

The ice cream bucket's success mirrors past Yankee Stadium hits, such as the "99 Burger," named after Bronx Bombers captain Aaron Judge's No. 99.

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But it is not the only stadium food to go viral this season.

The demand highlights a growing trend toward over-the-top and oversized stadium fare, including dishes like the Houston Astros' "brisket donuts" and the Miami Marlins' massive folded tortillas, Fox News Digital recently reported.

For now, fans hoping to try the viral ice cream dessert will have to wait.

The Yankees said they plan to notify customers through Instagram posts when the item is restocked.

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It was available in Sections 125, 205 and 318.

Fox News Digital reached out to the stadium for comment.