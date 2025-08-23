Savory oatmeal bowls stir up a new breakfast craze with eggs, cheese and spice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Breakfast lovers are scrambling to try a new twist on a classic morning favorite.

While nourishing bowls of warm oatmeal have long been topped with berries, nuts, raisins, cinnamon and other sweet toppings, more people are now reaching for eggs, cheese, veggies and spices instead. The rise of savory oats is giving the classic grain a bold, protein-packed makeover.

Breakfast trends in 2026 are expected to focus on convenience, global flavors and healthy ingredients, with many moving away from super-sweet morning meals, Better Homes and Gardens magazine recently reported. Oats provide a filling, fiber-rich base, while savory additions add complexity and balance.

"Oats are a good base because they’re a complex carbohydrate," Yvette Hill, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Colorado, told Fox News Digital. "This means you’re getting a good source of fiber that can help you feel satisfied longer in the earlier part of the day.

"Savory oats can also be a healthy swap for sweet oats because they can impact blood sugar less," Hill added.

Savory oats don't have to compromise convenience, Hill said. "To overnight oats, you can add protein from dinner the night before or have hard-boiled eggs available in the fridge."

Americans are beginning to embrace other cultures' breakfast traditions beyond the usual sweet, carb-heavy options, thanks to social media, she said.

One company leading the trend is Gamsa Foods, a New York City-based food manufacturer that debuted its Korean-inspired savory oatmeal at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show. Gamsa's Sesame Garlic Savory flavor blends oats, quinoa, rice and seasonings like sesame, garlic and tamari – a gluten free soy sauce – for a quick and easy breakfast.

Gamsa's co-founder, Sarah Hwang, told the magazine that the savory oatmeal reminds her of childhood favorites, like eggs with Spam, and juk, a slow-cooked Korean rice porridge. "It’s cozy, familiar, and nourishing," Hwang said.

She also suggests topping oatmeal with sesame oil, kimchi or chili crisp.

Dr. Annie Fenn, the founder of the Brain Health Kitchen, told Real Simple magazine that she swaps maple syrup for a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil over her oats.

Olive oil not only complements savory toppings, Fenn said, but adds healthy fats that boost fullness, support heart health and even benefit the brain.

"Its monounsaturated fats and antioxidant-rich polyphenols help calm inflammation, lower LDL cholesterol, improve circulation and even reduce blood pressure," she said, adding that it could even help sharpen thinking skills and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Health experts love savory oats for the chance to load them up with extra protein, like eggs, shredded chicken and tofu.

"I also draw inspiration from avocado toast with a layer of sliced avocado; lots of seeds [such as] pumpkin, chia, sesame; sea salt; and a generous glug of EVOO," Fenn said.

She sometimes adds cooked mushrooms and Parmesan cheese: "It’s like having polenta for breakfast – so good!"

The trend is causing a stir on TikTok, too. Users have posted savory oat bowls made with bone broth, garlic, bok choy, tomatoes, sunny-side-up eggs and salsa.

They say it's the perfect solution for those who "can’t stand sweet breakfasts."

"Don’t hate on savory oatmeal until you try!" one TikToker said.