This breakfast mistake makes people reach for sugary snacks in the afternoon

A common breakfast blunder might be the reason you're hitting the snack drawer in the afternoon.

Many Americans skimp on protein in the morning and instead pick foods that spike blood sugar and lead to midday energy crashes – and cause even more junk food cravings.

"Breakfast often ends up being the most carb-heavy meal of the day – think toast, cereal, pastries or just coffee," Marissa Karp, a New York City-based registered dietitian and founder of MPM Nutrition, told Fox News Digital.

"These options are quick, but they're usually low in protein and can leave you feeling hungry again within an hour or two."

Protein takes longer to digest than simple carbs, which means it can suppress the appetite for longer. It also plays a key role in producing neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which can impact mood, focus and overall mental well-being, Karp said.

"Starting your day with protein gives your brain the building blocks it needs to support things like memory, emotional balance and mental clarity," Karp said.

"Additionally, given its role in blood sugar management, protein in the morning keeps our energy steady throughout the day, which is key to a positive mood."

Though protein's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, many Americans still eat most of it at dinner – often in the form of meat – when it can no longer be used for energy throughout the day, according to the American Society for Nutrition.

Many people are also unsure of exactly how much protein they should be eating, revealed Dr. Jaclyn Albin and registered dietitian Milette Siler, who together run the Culinary Medicine Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

The newest recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for protein is 1.1 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, according to Albin and Siler.

They recommend 20 to 30 grams of protein for breakfast.

"Our formula is protein plus produce, and if you can get some fiber in there as well, you're going to stay full," Albin told Fox News Digital.

Packing in some extra protein can be simple.

"You don't have to spend a lot of money on additional protein supplements or special shakes," Siler said.

"Drain a can of cooked beans, rinse them well, put them in a container in the fridge and then think about what you can add a scoop of them to for the week."

Other protein hacks include sprinkling hemp seeds – which can have up to 10 grams of protein per serving – on top of favorites like avocado toast or trying a tofu scramble instead of eggs.

Experts recommend being cautious of processed foods and drinks fortified with extra protein – even those marketed as healthy.

Robin DeCicco, a New York-based certified holistic nutritionist, warned that many breakfast foods can be misleading.

"Cereals, granolas, portable bars, breads, muffins, flavored oatmeals and sugary, flavored yogurts and smoothie drinks — they are really just simple refined carbohydrates," she said.

They can leave you feeling energized at first, DeCicco said, but that's usually followed by a mental and physical crash.

"Who says breakfast can't be dinner food?"

Some of her favorite breakfasts are plain Greek yogurt with cinnamon, vanilla extract, berries, ground flax seeds and walnuts, and eggs with vegetables like zucchini, tomatoes and spinach with sliced avocado and hemp seeds.

"And who says breakfast can't be dinner food?" DeCicco added. "Leftover grilled salmon with sautéed spinach and lentils on the side."

If you do find yourself craving an afternoon treat, opt for some dark chocolate and almonds, Skyr yogurt and berries or a protein smoothie with spinach and nut butter, Karp recommends.

"Afternoon sugar cravings are often your body's way of signaling that it didn't get enough protein, fiber or healthy fats earlier in the day," she said.

"When the craving does hit, try to eat something balanced to keep your blood sugar steady until dinner."

Albin also said listening to your body is key.

"Are you actually hungry when you get that afternoon craving or are you dehydrated? Are you bored? Are you stressed? A lot of us use food for comfort and there are healthier ways to comfort ourselves and manage stress than consuming low-quality foods," she said.

"Eating protein throughout the day definitely helps with the stamina to make better choices."