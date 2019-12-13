Restaurant server surprised with $800 tip from 'secret Santa': 'It made my Christmas'

A waitress in Cornelius, N.C., got a little unexpected holiday cheer sent her way on Monday morning.

Pam Palazzo, a server at the Cookhouse Restaurant, was working her Monday shift when a group of women came in for breakfast.

Palazzo said the women asked her to take their picture — which she initially refused, as she’s “not good at taking pictures on cellphones,” she tells WSOC-TV.

“They said, ‘No, we want you to take it because we have a card for you,'" Palazzo told the outlet. "I was like, ‘OK.'"

Palazzo said the women then gave her a Christmas card, telling her, “We’re going to leave you a tip upfront, this is just a holiday card, there’s no money in it.” After, the group proceeded to pay their $70 tab and leave.

However, about 45 minutes later when Palazzo finally opened the card, she learned the patrons weren't exactly being truthful about the "no money" part.

“I open it up, and I pull it out of the envelope and all this money falls out on the ground,” she said to the WSOC-TV. In total, there was $780 inside the card, and that's not to mention the $20 tip the group left on their bill.

Inside the card was a sweet message: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season and a blessed 2020, and it’s from secret Santa."

Palazzo was touched by the generous gift, telling WSOC-TV the cash was a huge help to her family as her husband, a cook, has colon and liver cancers. The couple had been focusing on paying medical bills and weren’t really thinking about Christmas, she said.

“A big thank you. It made my Christmas, actually,” said Palazzo.

Fox News reached out to Cookhouse Restaurant for further comment.

Palazzo is one of several servers to be surprised with a large tip during this holiday season. Earlier this week, a Cracker Barrel server in Dublin, Ga., was awarded a $1,100 tip by a group of generous patrons. Meanwhile, in California, a Denny’s waitress was gifted a car after some of her customers discovered she had been walking 14 miles to work.