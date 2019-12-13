Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants
Published

Restaurant server surprised with $800 tip from 'secret Santa': 'It made my Christmas'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A waitress in Cornelius, N.C., got a little unexpected holiday cheer sent her way on Monday morning.

Pam Palazzo, a server at the Cookhouse Restaurant, was working her Monday shift when a group of women came in for breakfast.

PARENTS SWEAR BY VIRAL 'FOUR GIFT' CHRISTMAS RULE: 'IT MADE SHOPPING A WHOLE LOT EASIER'

Palazzo said the women asked her to take their picture — which she initially refused, as she’s “not good at taking pictures on cellphones,” she tells WSOC-TV.

“They said, ‘No, we want you to take it because we have a card for you,'" Palazzo told the outlet. "I was like, ‘OK.'"

Pam Palazzo, a server at the Cookhouse Restaurant, was working her Monday shift when a group of women came in for breakfast and left her a giant tip she was not expecting.

Pam Palazzo, a server at the Cookhouse Restaurant, was working her Monday shift when a group of women came in for breakfast and left her a giant tip she was not expecting. (Google Maps)

Palazzo said the women then gave her a Christmas card, telling her, “We’re going to leave you a tip upfront, this is just a holiday card, there’s no money in it.” After, the group proceeded to pay their  $70 tab and leave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, about 45 minutes later when Palazzo finally opened the card, she learned the patrons weren't exactly being truthful about the "no money" part.

“I open it up, and I pull it out of the envelope and all this money falls out on the ground,” she said to the WSOC-TV. In total, there was $780 inside the card, and that's not to mention the $20 tip the group left on their bill.

Inside the card was a sweet message: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season and a blessed 2020, and it’s from secret Santa."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Palazzo was touched by the generous gift, telling WSOC-TV the cash was a huge help to her family as her husband, a cook, has colon and liver cancers. The couple had been focusing on paying medical bills and weren’t really thinking about Christmas, she said.

“A big thank you. It made my Christmas, actually,” said Palazzo.

Fox News reached out to Cookhouse Restaurant for further comment.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Palazzo is one of several servers to be surprised with a large tip during this holiday season. Earlier this week, a Cracker Barrel server in Dublin, Ga., was awarded a $1,100 tip by a group of generous patrons. Meanwhile, in California, a Denny’s waitress was gifted a car after some of her customers discovered she had been walking 14 miles to work.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.