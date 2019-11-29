Denny’s waitress who walked 14 miles for work commute is gifted car by dining couple

A Denny’s waitress is feeling very thankful after a generous couple of diners gifted her a car.

HOUSEGUESTS WITH THESE HABITS ARE MOST ANNOYING, STUDY CLAIMS

Adrianna Edwards of Galveston, Texas, used to walk 14 miles a day to get to her job at the diner chain. The entire journey took her more than four hours.

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Edwards said to KTRK of her long trek.

Edwards was in the process of saving to buy a car when the kind couple took matters into their own hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair, who reportedly requested to remain anonymous, visited the restaurant Tuesday morning for breakfast. It was then they learned of Edwards' long trips to and from work each day.

After eating their meal, the two left only to return hours later with the surprise of a lifetime — a 2011 Nissan Sentra they had just purchased, KTRK reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The moment brought tears to Edwards’ eyes.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there,” she said to the outlet.

Now she is able to get to and from work in 30 minutes, cutting hours off of her commute.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The couple was happy to help Edwards out, but requested that she pay it forward to others in need, which the woman has said she intends on doing.