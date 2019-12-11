Parents swear by viral 'four gift' Christmas rule: 'It made shopping a whole lot easier'

Instead of singing about the “12 Days of Christmas,” some parents are singing the praises of the “Four Gifts” of Christmas.

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.

MAN PUNCHES WALMART HOLIDAY SHOPPER FOR 'TAKING TOO LONG' IN CHECKOUT LINE, POLICE SAY

The rule itself has reportedly has been around for a while, but typically gains traction during the holidays. It's pretty easy to follow, too, according to those who champion it: The idea is that you buy only four presents per recipient — one each of something they “want, need, wear and read.”

“I follow this every year and always end up saving a heap of money as well as the time spent wondering what to buy!” one mom wrote of the shopping rule.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who praise the rule claim it helps them purchase practical and usable gifts, as well as spoil their children with at least one present they really want.

"The 'Santa' gift is something they want,” one person revealed on Kidspot of their own family's method for distributing gifts.

“We're going to do that this year. Trying to have a more minimalist Christmas with quality over quantity,” another person interested in the viral trend wrote.

“It made shopping a whole lot easier,” another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those who swear by the hack don’t just use it during the holiday season.

“I did this for my daughter’s birthday last week,” a mom wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The simple shopping tip may especially come in extra handy this year, as the holiday shopping season is the shortest its been since 2013.