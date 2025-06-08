Costco debuts new frozen strawberry lemonade as members share mixed reviews: 'Too tart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new Costco food court beverage item seems to have arrived just in time for summer.

Costco members on a popular Instagram page dedicated to the Washington-based wholesale club are sharing their thoughts about the new frozen strawberry lemonade drink.

The frozen strawberry lemonade costs $2.99, has 250 calories and is made with real fruit and no artificial flavors or colors, according to its promotional poster above Costco food court counters.

COSTCO REVIVES FAN-FAVORITE COMBO PIZZA IN CALZONE FORM TO MIXED MEMBER REVIEWS

A recent video on the Instagram page Costco Hot Finds touts the new drink.

"This one is so good and it's so refreshing," content creator Laura Jayne Lamb said in the video voiceover.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco Hot Finds for additional comment.

"The strawberry banana was way better."

Costco members seemed to be divided about the drink, with comments ranging from "just ok" to "AWESOME."

"The strawberry banana was way better," one commenter said.

CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI'S MESSAGE TO AMERICANS: LET'S 'EAT BETTER' TO LIVE BETTER

"Had one. It's a bit tart so be prepared! But refreshing," another commenter said.

"I want the churro back," yet another commenter remarked.

The frozen strawberry lemonade seemingly took the place of the strawberry banana smoothie, which debuted earlier this year.

Costco members on a Reddit page devoted to Costco gossip also sounded off about the new drink.

COSTCO MUFFINS APPEAR TO BE CHANGING, RANKLING SOME CUSTOMERS ON REDDIT

"It's good but too sweet for me," one person wrote.

Another Reddit user agreed.

"It's a little too tart for me."

"It's a little too tart for me," the person wrote. "The strawberries were nice. It's just the strawberries from the sundae, but it's a nice touch."

Reddit user "5BoysMom13grands" shared a story about a recent encounter with a friend who was coming out of Costco with "an almost empty cup with a small amount of red chunks in the bottom."

5BoysMom13grands "asked her what it was since it wasn't the usual smoothie or the new strawberry/banana option" and learned about the new drink.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She said she was inspired to order two – one for her and one for her husband – and tried to drink it on the way home, but "the fruit kept getting stuck."

"No matter how much I blew out the straw I could only get a partial sip or so," 5BoysMom13grands wrote.

"I got home and we kept trying to drink it. I finally said, give me your drink, I dropped it into the Vitamix and wham, bam, now I have something I can drink. Honestly for $6.59 for two drinks, I won't be doing this again!"

Costco has made headlines for its food court changes in recent years.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The fan-favorite combo pizza was recently revived as the "Combo Calzone," stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.

In January, Costco announced it would be replacing Pepsi products with Coca-Cola fountain drinks later this year.

The popular churro was discontinued in early 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment on the latest food court drink.