Ready-to-eat meat and poultry recalled after consumer complaints about taste, color

A New York company has recalled nearly 19,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and sliced meat and poultry products after sodium nitrite levels exceeded the regulatory limit.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Smith Packing LLC, based in Utica, New York, is recalling 18,792 pounds of meat, the FSIS announced on Tuesday.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints of products that were off-taste and off-color," the FSIS said in a news release.

A total of 16 products under four different brands, including Smith Packing, were included in the recall.

Five As-Salaam meats were recalled: Beef Breakfast Smoked Sausage Links, Halal Beef Frankfurter, Beef Smoked Sausage Links, Roasted Garlic Hot Chicken Sausage and Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage.

Beefland USA's Beef Smoked Sausage was included in the list of recalled products.

Five Honest John's meats were recalled: Bratwurst, Pork Breakfast Sausage Links, Jumbo Hot Dogs and two different pouches of Polish Kielbasa.

The five Smith Packing brand meats that were recalled are Beef Knockwurst, Beef Franks, Sliced Salami, Sliced Bologna and Sliced Beef Bologna.

These ready-to-eat meats were produced on various dates between Feb. 19 and April 24, 2025, and shipped to retail locations in New York, according to the FSIS.

The recalled products have the establishment number 4578 or P-4578 inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) mark of inspection.

Although there have been no reports "of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the FSIS "is concerned that some products may be in institutional and consumers' refrigerators or freezers."

"Approximately 90% of that product never left the warehouse."

Anyone who purchased these products is "urged not to consume or use them."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS said.

Joe Schaeffer, a spokesperson for Palmer Food Services, which operates Smith Packing, told Fox News Digital that — upon learning that certain products "were inedible" — Smith Packing "immediately shut down production, alerted the USDA and determined the products contained an excessive amount of a curing agent."

"Approximately 90% of that product never left the warehouse, and approximately 34 customers were identified who received potentially inedible meats," Schaeffer said.

"Palmer is working with those customers to recover and destroy any potentially affected product."

Schaeffer added that Palmer Food Services "demands and enforces the highest-possible safety practices in all its manufacturing lines, and it's a credit to our employees and partners that this relatively minor issue was identified and mitigated quickly."