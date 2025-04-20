Public health alert issued for budget-friendly Mexican meal: 'Should be thrown away'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently announced a public health alert over a Mexican-inspired pork product sold at Aldi supermarkets nationwide.

The 16-ounce refrigerated sleeved tray packages, which are labeled "Pork Carnitas," were flagged in a public announcement on April 19 due to potential foreign object contamination. The FSIS said the product "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal."

"The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number 'Est. 46049' inside the USDA mark of inspection," the statement added.

"These items were shipped to Aldi supermarkets nationwide."

The affected products have use-by dates of 06/30/2025 and 07/01/2025.

The issue was noticed by the manufacturer of the carnitas packages, Cargill Meat Solutions, during production.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that during routine process checks they found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal," the FSIS's statement read.

The FSIS is not recalling the product because it is no longer available for sale.

Yet the agency stressed that anyone in possession of the meals should throw them away.

"Although this product is no longer available for sale, FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the statement read.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

No injuries associated with the product have been reported, per the FSIS.

In January, some packages of Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos – another product sold at Aldi – were recalled due to metal contamination.

Several thousand packages of oyster crackers were recalled in March after a "stainless steel wire" contaminated the crackers during production.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cargill Meat Solutions for additional comment.