Pub sells single pint of beer for over $1,000 for the first drink poured in over a year

Sometimes, a drink is really worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it.

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease across the world, people are clearly excited to get back out and celebrate. One pub in Britain decided to take advantage of the moment and raise money for an important cause.

The Packhorse pub in England auctioned off the first beer poured inside the bar in over a year, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to two different organizations: the Dorothy House Hospice Care and the Mountain Way, a charity that specializes in helping military personnel dealing with PTSD.

The pub opened up bidding for the pint on Ebay, with the auction set to end just before the pub officially reopened.

The winning bid was reportedly made by Olivia and Isabelle Cundy, who purchased a pint of Birra Moretti, SWNS reports.

The winning pint was sold for £755, which roughly equivalent to $1,065. According to SWNS, this is Britain’s most expensive pint of beer sold.

While England is moving ahead with reopening plans, the country is still being cautious, USA Today reports. Officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a variant of the virus that was first identified in India.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising. I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay."