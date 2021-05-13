Michelob Ultra giving away free beer for exercise this summer

Now your workout can be extra rewarding.

Michelob Ultra’s new giveaway -- called the "Ultra Beer Run" -- offers free beer to people who exercise. The beer brand, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, launched the promotion on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the brand, people who are 21 or older can "exchange their miles, push-ups, downward dogs or any exercise activity" for a $5 prepaid digital card they can use to buy a Michelob Ultra.

In order to join in, participants need to download and register on the MyCooler app, where they can upload their "proof of a workout," which includes a post-workout selfie, a post-workout photo of the person’s fitness watch, or a post-workout photo of the person’s fitness app on their phone.

After their workout is uploaded, Michelob Ultra will email participants their $5 prepaid digital card. However, the giveaway is not available to residents in Alabama, California and Texas.

"Workouts that end with a 'cheers' are the best kind!" Ricardo Marques, Michelob Ultra’s vice president of marketing said in a statement. "As the world begins to safely reopen, Michelob Ultra’s Beer Run looks forward to people being active together and rewarding them for doing so with a refreshing beer after a run or workout."

According to the news release, Michelob Ultra will also hand out free beer on Saturday to people exercising in New York and Chicago.

Michelob Ultra will be giving out free beer for its "Ultra Beer Run" all summer long as part of a campaign, which will also include advertising, "social media giveaways, retail activation, experiential and PR," the news release said.