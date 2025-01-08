Meat 'cheat meals' among vegetarians, vegans 'more common than you might think'

About one in three vegetarians or vegans admit to having meat "cheat meals" — while one in five vegetarians or vegans admit to craving meat at least once a month, a new survey reveals.

"With January's 'Veganuary' trend in full swing and New Year's resolutions to try a meat-free diet, The Linz Shop took a closer look at how common it is for Americans to stick with a plant-based lifestyle," Collin Czarnecki, researcher with The Linz Shop, which conducted the just-published survey, told Fox News Digital.

The Linz Shop is a family-owned business that sells premium meats, according to its website. The company is based in Indiana.

As shared in the "2024-25 Vegan & Vegetarian Meat Cravings" report, researchers found that staying committed to a plant-based diet "can be more challenging than it seems," Czarnecki said.

"Meat 'cheat meals' are more common than you might think," he also said.

A total of 38% of the vegetarians and vegans surveyed – or more than one in three – admitted to having a cheat meal of meat, with a third saying they had eaten meat within the last six months.

One in five stated they crave meat "every few months."

"Staying meat-free isn't always easy."

Chicken, at 64%, was the most commonly craved meat by the vegetarian and vegan respondents.

Steak came in second at 40%, while general "beef" came in third at 36%, the survey found.

In terms of specific dishes, fried chicken was the one offering that tempted vegetarians the most, with just under half of respondents saying they would break their diet to indulge in that dish.

Burgers, at 41%, and barbecue, at 40%, were the second- and third-most tempting meat dishes.

"Whether it is cravings triggered by nostalgia for a favorite meal, or simply the aroma of meat, staying meat-free isn't always easy," Czarnecki told Fox News Digital.

The smell of cooking meat was the most commonly cited reason that vegetarians and vegans craved meat, the survey said.

More than half – or 54% – of the respondents listed that as why they were tempted to break their diets.

Some respondents say that being around others who are eating meat makes them crave it.

Coming in second place was "nostalgia," with 47% of respondents acknowledging that.

Peer pressure also played a role, with 33% of respondents saying that being around others who are eating meat makes them crave it.

Despite the relatively common practice of temporarily cheating on veganism or vegetarianism, many people who do so do not tell others, Czarnecki said.

"Interestingly, one in three admit they keep their meat indulgences under wraps, choosing not to reveal to family or friends that they've eaten meat," Czarnecki said.

The nature of trends such as "Veganuary" means they're unlikely to truly hold, Lauren Manaker, a Charleston, South Carolina-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital.

These "all-or-nothing approaches," she said, "rarely lead to lasting habit changes from what I observe."

"Small, achievable steps can often have a greater impact and are easier to stick with over time."

She added, "While these efforts can inspire temporary awareness or positive changes, long-term success tends to come from gradual shifts and sustainable habits rather than extreme, short-term challenges. Small, achievable steps can often have a greater impact and are easier to stick with over time."

In any diet, not just vegetarianism, so-called "cheat meals" need to be handled with a certain mindset, Manaker said.

Rather than viewing a "cheat meal" as a negative, "it's more beneficial to take a balanced approach that allows for the inclusion of favorite foods in moderation while focusing on an overall pattern of eating nutrient-dense foods that are low in saturated fat and added sugars," she said.

This "more holistic view" toward "cheat foods" can actually help people stick with their dietary goals, she said.

"For example, a small cookie can be a part of a balanced meal without being considered 'cheating,'" she said.

Manaker continued, "Having a cookie along with a bowl of fresh fruit and a serving of yogurt can create a satisfying and well-rounded snack that provides both enjoyment and nutrition. Ten cookies in one sitting? Well, that's a different story," she added.

Regardless of a person's diet, "animal-based foods can also play a valuable role in a balanced diet when consumed thoughtfully," she said.

"Striving for moderation and balance in meal choices allows for greater flexibility while still promoting long-term health and well-being," Manaker said.