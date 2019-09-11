Popeyes teases 'Bring Your Own Bun' campaign, suggests customers make their own sandwiches

BYOB has a very different meaning when you’re a fast-food chain that can’t keep its chicken sandwich from selling out.

Popeyes — the New Orleans-style chain, and starter of the now-viral chicken wars — has announced an interesting marketing stunt which asks its customers to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.

POPEYES' CHICKEN SANDWICH IS SURPRISE HIT: 'WE DIDN’T EXPECT THIS TYPE OF REACTION'

The gimmick, which seems to simply taunt the chain's fans, asks visitors order a 3-piece chicken tender meal and then place the breaded slices of chicken onto their own buns, in order to create a somewhat crude copy of the wildly popular Popeye Chicken Sandwiches that have been removed from menus for the time being.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oddly, the strange marketing campaign doesn't even seem to fly with the actors appearing in Popeyes' own campaign ad, who aren't all that thrilled to assemble their own sandwiches.

“And I have to bring my own bun?” one customer asks, before the screen cuts to an oddly cheeky slide that reads “That’s what BYOB means...”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“What the f---,” another customer asks.

In another scene, a woman struggles to keep the chicken tenders in the bun. The same customer asks when Popeyes is actually bringing its chicken sandwich back.

The ad also does not mention that the 3-piece tenders do not come with a sauce or pickle — the condiments that make up the actual Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Along with news of the cheeky stunt, Popeyes has promised a return of their popular chicken sandwich, though the chain has yet to reveal when. However, if you’re the current Little League World Series championship team from Louisiana, apparently the sandwich is available whenever you want it.