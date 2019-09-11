Expand / Collapse search
Popeyes teases 'Bring Your Own Bun' campaign, suggests customers make their own sandwiches

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
BYOB has a very different meaning when you’re a fast-food chain that can’t keep its chicken sandwich from selling out.

Popeyes — the New Orleans-style chain, and starter of the now-viral chicken wars — has announced an interesting marketing stunt which asks its customers to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.

Popeyes has launched the campaign that asks customers to make their own sandwiches while the fast food chain figures out how to bring back the popular Chicken Sandwich. 

The gimmick, which seems to simply taunt the chain's fans, asks visitors order a 3-piece chicken tender meal and then place the breaded slices of chicken onto their own buns, in order to create a somewhat crude copy of the wildly popular Popeye Chicken Sandwiches that have been removed from menus for the time being.

Oddly, the strange marketing campaign doesn't even seem to fly with the actors appearing in Popeyes' own campaign ad, who aren't all that thrilled to assemble their own sandwiches.

“And I have to bring my own bun?” one customer asks, before the screen cuts to an oddly cheeky slide that reads “That’s what BYOB means...”

“What the f---,” another customer asks.

In another scene, a woman struggles to keep the chicken tenders in the bun. The same customer asks when Popeyes is actually bringing its chicken sandwich back.

The ad also does not mention that the 3-piece tenders do not come with a sauce or pickle — the condiments that make up the actual Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

Along with news of the cheeky stunt, Popeyes has promised a return of their popular chicken sandwich, though the chain has yet to reveal when. However, if you’re the current Little League World Series championship team from Louisiana, apparently the sandwich is available whenever you want it.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.