Published

Popeyes chicken sandwiches given to Louisiana Little League World Champs to celebrate victory

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Apparently you can only be this tall if you want the highly-coveted – and very sold-outPopeyes chicken sandwich.

POPEYES' CHICKEN SANDWICH IS SURPRISE HIT: 'WE DIDN’T EXPECT THIS TYPE OF REACTION'

The Little League World Champions from River Ridge, La., met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday after their victory, where they were rewarded with the fast-food chain’s renowned chicken sandwiches.

The Louisiana state Little League team was treated to chicken sandwiches from Popeyes after bringing home the World Championship. 

The Louisiana state Little League team was treated to chicken sandwiches from Popeyes after bringing home the World Championship.  (Popeyes)

In a tweet, the governor showed off a video of platters of the chicken sandwiches being served.

“The only place in the world that you can get a @PopeyesChicken sandwich is at the Governor’s Mansion tonight. Only the best for Louisiana’s own 2019 @LittleLeague World Series Champions!” the tweet read.

The Little League team brought home the first world championship title for the state last month after beating Curacao 8-0, WBNS reports.

The team was also treated to personalized baseball bats and met with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, the local outlet reported.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.