Popeyes announces chicken sandwich has sold out month early, expected to be gone by end of week

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
What’s deep-fried and unavailable at the end of this week? That’s right – Popeyes' new chicken sandwich has sold out across the country in less than a month because apparently, it’s just that good.

POPEYES 'CHICKEN WAR' SPARKS CHAOS, EMPLOYEE FRUSTRATION: 'SOMEBODY CALLED ME MR. SLOW A--'

Popeyes said Tuesday that the demand for their new creation has so far exceeded expectations since its Aug. 12 nationwide launch that they have sold out of the inventory they planned to last through the end of September.

Popeyes has revealed the demand for their new Chicken Sandwich has so far exceeded their expectations in the first two weeks after its August 12 nationwide launch that they have sold out.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the fast-food chain shared the surprising statistic.

“In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory," the statement read. "As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

The chain said in the statement that customers who want to know when the sandwich will be available again can download the Popeyes app and sign up for push notifications, which will alert the user when it’s back.

The craze for the sandwich began almost instantly, with people sharing memes on social media favorably comparing the new sandwich to its competitor, Chick-fil-A.

However, it seems Chick-fil-A is going to be winning back some of its clientele while Popeyes gathers more supplies.

