Pizza Hut offers free ‘Nothing But Stuffed Crust’ in 2 cities for menu item’s 25th anniversary

For a limited time, Pizza Hut will be giving away its beloved stuffed crust without the actual pizza.

Residents in Dallas and Los Angeles will be able to get their hands on this unconventional order at select Pizza Hut locations from Jan. 5 to 7, according to a company press release. The "Nothing But Stuffed Crust" offering will be available to anyone who makes a $10 purchase.

Stuffed crust fans will need to be quick, though, since the promotion is being offered only to the first 50 curbside or carryout customers each day (per location).

Delivery, dine-in and online orders are not eligible for redemption at this time.

"The Original Stuffed Crust pizza was a game changer 25 years ago, and while there have been many imitators, nothing beats Original Stuffed Crust from Pizza Hut," said Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer George Felix in a statement. "In fact, over the years, we've had fans ask us if they could order just the stuffed crust by itself because it's that good."

There are only two Pizza Hut locations participating in the Nothing But Stuffed Crust offer in Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles.

The Texas metroplex’s Preston Road and Ohio Drive locations will be participating, while the California city’s Western Avenue and Sunset Boulevard locations will be doing the same.

Customers who manage to secure their stuffed crust order will receive a standard pizza box that holds only a ring of cheese-filled crust. The interior is notably empty.

Any other stuffed crust lovers out there will have to settle for full stuffed crust pizzas.

However, to celebrate the menu item’s 25th anniversary, Pizza Hut is offering a large three-topping stuffed crust pizza for $11.99 nationwide. The limited-time promotion is available for contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup at select Pizza Hut locations.

Pizza Hut’s stuffed crust celebration comes a little over a week after its competitor Papa John’s finished testing its new "Epic Stuffed Crust" among its Papa Rewards members. The Louisville-based company officially launched its stuffed crust pizza on Dec. 28.