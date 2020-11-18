Pizza Hut's $150 blanket sells out in less than a day

A $150 Pizza Hut blanket sold out in just hours on Wednesday.

The pizza chain teamed up with weighted blanket maker Gravity Blanket to make the “Original Pan Weighted Blanket,” which looks like a giant cheese or pepperoni pizza. The blanket has a 72-inch diameter and weighs 15 pounds. The underside even looks like crust.

Why were so many people ready to shell out $150 for a blanket? The price may have actually played a role. A comparably sized Gravity Blanket – 72” long and weighing 15 lbs. – typically sells for $195 on the company’s website, so this Pizza Hut version represented an approximately 25% discount.

Gravity Blanket also claims that its weighted blankets can help reduce stress, deepen sleep and help people who sleep under them feel better rested. The blanket is weighted with fine-grade glass beads and wrapped in a plush duvet cover.

“This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time,” George Felix, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, said in a press release.

Pizza Hut fans on Twitter didn’t think the pizza blanket was too cheesy.

“This is something that I never knew I needed, but now I can’t see myself living without it,” one commenter tweeted.

Another joked that they were going to pass on it. “I’m more of stuffed crust blanket fan,” they wrote.

It took less than 10 hours for the blanket to sell out. The companies didn’t say how many pizza blankets had been available, just that it was a “limited-edition” item.

For those who did order a blanket before they sold out, Gravity Blanket said they’ll ship in late December.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket,” Felix said.