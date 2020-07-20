Pizza Hut driver caught on camera realizing that he received massive tip

This guy must have been really impressed with the service.

A Tennessee man reportedly made a pizza delivery driver’s week by giving him a very generous tip. According to the tipper, he was motivated to help out because he feels blessed to still have a job during the current pandemic.

Doug Barlow ordered a pizza from Pizza Hut this past weekend, Fox 17 reports. The driver who delivered the order is probably thankful that Barlow was hungry that night, as the Pizza Hut worker received a $100 tip.

Footage of the encounter was captured by Barlow’s home security camera. It shows the driver starts heading back to his car before realizing what just happened.

According to Barlow, the driver called him to thank him for the tip and said that it had made his week.

“The reason I did it is to pay it forward," Barlow told Fox 17. "I am blessed to still have a job and afford to be able to do it."

According to Barlow, he also left a massive tip while using a drive-thru and said that it feels like he has made a difference for someone.

Barlow is not the only person paying it forward with tips these days.

In May, Fox News reported that the employees of one North Carolina restaurant were shocked to receive a $1,000 tip on the establishment’s reopening day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Famous Toastery in Wilmington reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, during which two first-time customers left an incredibly generous gratuity of $1,000 on their $43.31 breakfast bill.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.