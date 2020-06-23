Twitter users reminisce about Pizza Hut in the '90s, lament loss of old restaurant decor: 'Teleport me back'

There’s nothing like the good old days.

Social media users have gotten nostalgic for simpler times at Pizza Hut, wistfully recalling what their childhood visits to the restaurant chain were like in the 1990s and beyond.

The reminiscing began on Saturday, when Twitter user @Super70sSports asked followers to remember when Pizza Hut pan pizzas were a “culinary delicacy” best enjoyed at “about 700 degrees Fahrenheit” while “your third song kicked in on the jukebox after you’d played a game of Galaga.”

The user's post has since gone viral, with 95,000 likes, 20,000 shares and nearly 3,000 comments. At the same time, fellow Twittizens rushed to share the favorite memories from "the Hut."

Many got emotional about the chain’s stained glass lighting, checkerboard tablecloths, buffet-style seating and red plastic cups of yore, in which “your soda just tasted better.”

Another cherished memory was Pizza Hut’s Book It! club, a free reading incentive program created in 1984 to promote reading outside of the classroom for grade-school kids, who could earn free personal pan pizzas as a reward.

"Teleport me back to those simpler, more enjoyable times please," one user wrote.

“Take us back!” Pizza Hut responded on Sunday, urging fans to share even more “favorite memories” from the restaurant.

Notably, Pizza Hut's Book It! program is still very much alive and well; the quick pizza chain even recently launched a new summer reading program for the months of June, July and August.