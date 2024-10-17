Expand / Collapse search
5 peculiar pizza toppings that are common around the world

Pizza in other countries can look quite different than it does in the US

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Cheese, pepperoni and olives are among the standard pizza toppings in the United States. 

Yet other countries have their own pizza traditions – and they may surprise you.

As National Pizza Month nears its end in the U.S., read on to find out more about some of the things people in other countries like to put on their pies to eat.

1. Bananas, curry powder and peanuts: Sweden

Sweden might have some of the most unexpected pizza toppings, Greg Pizzoli, author of "Pizza!: A Slice of History" told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

A banana pizza sits on a wooden board

In Sweden, bananas are a pizza topping.  (Shutterstock)

In Sweden, pizza is served with "curry powder and bananas on it," he said. 

Sometimes, this banana-curry powder pie also has peanuts added. 

And while bananas and peanuts may conjure up images of a sweet treat, that is not the case here, Pizzoli said. 

"It's not a dessert pizza," he said. "It's a savory pizza." 

2. Coconut: Costa Rica

Coconut is a popular pizza topping in Costa Rica – and has a similar flavor profile as pineapple on pizza, Pizzoli said. 

Coconut as a pizza topping.

In Costa Rica, coconut is a common pizza topping, Pizzoli said.  (iStock)

Another popular pizza topping in Costa Rica is shrimp, according to the food website Mashed. 

3. Mayonnaise: Japan 

A popular Japanese pizza topping is known as "mayo jaga" – a mixture of potatoes and mayonnaise, Pizzoli said. 

The mayonnaise is put on the pizza "in a criss-cross pattern, almost like a dessert," he said, and the pizza "has a very distinctive look to it." 

A slice of corn pizza is lifted up as it sits on a wooden board

In Japan, corn and mayonnaise are a popular pizza-topping combo.  (Shutterstock)

Another variation of this pizza is a combination of mayonnaise and corn or ham. 

At Domino's locations in Japan, the "Mayo Jaga" pizza comes topped with potato slices, pork sausage, mayo sauce, parsley flakes and tomato sauce, according to Domino's website. 

4. Peas: Brazil 

"In Brazil, it's not uncommon to see green peas on pizza," Pizzoli said. 

He theorizes that this could be a way to get children to eat more vegetables, as his own kids "seem to love peas." 

Portuguese pizza baked in a wood oven, pizza dough made in a pizzeria, mozzarella, tomato, oregano, onion, egg and pea ingredients.

In Brazil, a dish known as "Portuguese Pizza" features green peas as one of its many toppings.  (iStock)

A type of Brazilian pizza known as a "Portuguese Pizza" or "Portuguesa" features ham, sausage, onion, olives, peas and hard-boiled egg among its many toppings, according to the website for Pizzolo Pizza, a restaurant in Florida that specializes in Brazilian-style pizzas. 

5. Fish: Russia 

In Russia, fish on pizza is taken to a new level with the "Mockba" pizza.

The Mockba – which means "Moscow" in Russian – is "pizza that had four kinds of fish and is served cold," Pizzoli said. 

"It was like an ice-cold pizza." 

A pizza in Moscow is topped with fish

A pizza is topped with fish in Moscow, Russia. (Shutterstock)

In the United States, anchovies are the fish of choice for pizzas. 

But the four fish on the Mockba pizza are tuna, salmon, mackerel and sardines, according to the website The Daily Meal. 

