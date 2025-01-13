Pineapple on pizza: It'll cost you $121 at a pizzeria whose owners 'loathe' the topping

Some pizzerias will go to great lengths to discourage customers from ordering a pizza with pineapple as a topping.

A standout example might be in England, where the owners of a popular pizzeria are charging £100 for anyone who orders it. That equates to about $121 in the U.S.

Lupa Pizza in Norwich slapped the hefty price tag for a Hawaiian pizza on its menu, as listed on the food delivery service website Deliveroo.

The menu description reads, "Yeah, for £100 you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on you Monster!"

When asked about the price, co-owner Francis Woolf told news outlet SWNS, "I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza."

Head chef Quin Jianoran agreed.

"I love a piña colada, but pineapple on pizza? Never," Jianoran told SWNS.

"I'd rather put a bloody strawberry on one than that tropical menace."

The £100 pizza started as a joke, "a way to make our stance on the subject," Woolf told Fox News Digital.

"If someone does order the £100 pizza, of course, we will make it for them, but [we] believe that is a fair price for bad taste," Woolf said.

John Stetson, the Florida-based CEO of Stoner's Pizza Joint, which has 52 locations in seven states, credited Lupa Pizza for its creative marketing.

"I think it's a genius way to draw attention," Stetson told Fox News Digital.

Stetson, however, said he wouldn't "discriminate" against customers who wanted a Hawaiian pizza at Stoner's by pricing them out — even if he personally agrees that pineapple doesn't belong on pizza.

"People who put out a product want the flavors that we believe create the best taste, and for us, that's our cheese and our dough and the different meats we put on it," Stetson said. "Pineapple spoils that."

Hawaiian pizza sales at Stoner's Pizza Joint locations rank seventh among 11 standard pizza options before customization, Stetson said.

"So, people order it," he said. "It's not on the bottom, but definitely not the best mover by any means."

What is Hawaiian pizza?

Hawaiian pizza is a pie that's traditionally topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and either ham or bacon.

Despite its name, the controversial combination of pizza toppings owes its origin to a Canadian cook.

Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant who settled in Ontario, Canada, and opened the Satellite Restaurant in 1962, is widely considered to be the inventor of the Hawaiian pizza.

Panopoulos had the idea of adding canned pineapple to pizza at his restaurant, which became popular with his customers but has since earned disdain among a legion of pizza puritans.

"We just put it on, just for the fun of it, [to] see how it was going to taste," Panopoulos told the BBC in 2017, a few months before he died.

"We were young in the business, and we were doing a lot of experiments."

In Feb. 2017, then-Iceland President Guoni Johannesson declared that pineapple should be banned from pizza, according to published reports.

His remark, made in jest to high school students, led to international headlines and generated chatter on social media about pineapple as a pizza topping.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in, writing at the time, "I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation."

Last year, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was seen on his daughter's TikTok reel, proclaiming that pineapple "does not belong on pizza."

The reel then cuts away to a hooded Ramsay devouring a Hawaiian pizza.