Pennsylvania man breaks unofficial Chick-fil-A record with 132 days of consecutive meals

This loyal customer is no chicken when it comes to Chick-fil-A.

A Pennsylvania man has made local headlines for smashing the known, unofficial record for eating from the chicken-centric chain for the most consecutive days in a row, carrying the torch to an impressive 132-day streak.

People have embraced all sorts of routines during the coronavirus pandemic, and Matt Stoudt has ordered from his local Chick-fil-A every day since July 13, WFMZ reports. Sunday’s, however, are excluded from the feat, as the chain is famously closed that day each week.

"I'm a creature of habit," the Nazareth man said, explaining that he was inspired to begin the quest after reading that a California man broke the informal record after hitting Chick-fil-A for 114 days in a row in 2019. Intriguingly, that loyal customer – Mark Mendenhall from San Diego – told Fox News he wanted to beat the record after learning that a Georgia man ate at Chick-fil-A for 100 days running.

Though Stoudt said his wife thought the goal was “ridiculous," he was nevertheless determined to go where no fan had gone before and began ordering from a nearby Chick-fil-A each day to achieve the goal. As for his favorite fare, he’d often order a No. 1 special with an extra biscuit and water bottle for breakfast and a classic chicken sandwich for dinner.

Stoudt became fast friends with staff members like Ashley Marshall, who claims she can now identify him by voice alone over the drive-thru intercom.

"When I heard about it, I'm like 'that's crazy,' but it made me feel good that he picked us to do that challenge with," Marshall said of his mission.

Stoudt’s quest has, however, taken some careful planning, like driving out of the way to find a restaurant during a family trip to Atlantic City, or waiting 25 minutes in line to order one night to keep the streak alive.

Regarding whether he’s gotten weary on the way to breaking the record, Stoudt admitted that he's had his moments.

“Around day 100, day 100 was tough," he told WFMZ.

Finally, on Monday, Dec. 14, he ordered his 132nd consecutive meal, calling it the personal record he’s proud to make his mark at. But that’s not all – the committed customer intends to continue ordering from the chicken-centric chain through the end of the year.

In a word of wisdom to other Chick-fil-A connoisseurs, the Pennsylvania man warned other record-breaking hopefuls to keep their distance from his dream – for now.

"No, no. Don't do it. If you do it, I'll have to do it again," he joked.

A spokesperson for the restaurant was not immediately available to offer further comment on the news, nor confirm if they keep official records on consecutive-dining streaks.