Chick-fil-A location in Ohio being sued by neighboring business over long drive-thru line

Being popular isn’t always easy.

It’s not uncommon to see long lines at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, especially while dining rooms are closed due to the pandemic. For one location in Ohio, however, that long line isn’t a welcome sight for the restaurant’s neighbors.

The general manager of a nearby liquor store has sued the Chick-fil-A over its long drive-thru lines, WTOL 11 reports. According to the suit, the line of cars extends into the parking lot of the shopping plaza behind the restaurant and causes significant traffic issues.

The suit was filed by local businessman Mario Kiezi, who owns businesses in the nearby shopping center.

Business owners have reportedly complained that the line of cars blocks the areas in front of other businesses and has caused issues with customers even being able to access the parking lot. Other customers have reportedly been unable to leave their parking spots after being blocked in. Nearby business owners say the worst times are the lunch and dinner rushes.

According to WTOL 11, the lawsuit isn’t asking for money, just for a resolution to the problems caused by the long drive-thru lines.

One solution to the problem may already be in the works. In mid-November, Fox News reported that Chick-fil-A had expanded its online ordering options for customers nationwide.

“The ability to order online from Chick-fil-A’s full menu is one more way for us to show care to our customers by making the ordering process as seamless as possible,” Emily Thomson, a member of Chick-fil-A’s customer digital experience team, said in a statement.

This process allows customers to place their orders and pay ahead of time and then choose how to pick up their food at the restaurant (drive-thru, carryout or curbside).

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.