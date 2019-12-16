California man eats Chick-fil-A every day in attempt to break record, admits his wife is fed up

It’s unclear if there’s an “official” record for eating the most Chick-fil-A, but Mark Mendenhall is probably a contender.

Mendenhall, from San Diego, has been eating at Chick-fil-A every day (excluding Sundays) for the past several months, which has earned him the nickname “Mayor of Chick-fil-A” by the staff at his local restaurant.

Last week, it was also reported by KGTV that Mendenhall had set a new record for eating Chick-fil-A for the most consecutive days in a row — 114 as of Friday — although Chick-fil-A was not available to confirm if the restaurants keep official records for such a feat.

Mendenhall, a real estate agent, was reportedly persuaded to set a record after he became aware of a man in Georgia who ate at Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days (aside from Sundays, when the chain is closed).

"I thought to myself, I could do that! I could totally do that!" he told KGTV.

Now, nearly four months later, Mendenhall has broken the Georgia fan’s streak — and he’s raised some money for charity in the process: specifically, $1,000 for the Poway Unified School District Adopt-a-Family program.

Mendenhall’s wife, meanwhile, is not crazy about her husband’s hobby, and especially the time he disappeared from a family trip to Disneyland so he could go to a Chick-fil-A for lunch.

He has since promised to end his streak before another family vacation to Palm Springs. But don’t fret for Mendenhall — he’s had enough Chick-fil-A to last him a while.

"I have eaten everything on the menu, except the coffee and tea, I don't like coffee or tea,” he told KGTV.