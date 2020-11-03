Pennsylvania bakery gives final tally for election 'cookie poll'

The results are in! For the cookie poll, that is.

Lochel’s, a family-owned bakery located in Hatboro, Pa., has tallied up the final score of its election “cookie poll,” which the eatery has held for the past four election cycles – and accurately predicted the president three times.

And the results are in-line with what bakery owner Kathleen Lochel had expected – the Trump cookies outsold the Biden-themed cookies by a large margin.

According to the final count, Trump election cookies sold 31,804, while Biden cookies sold 5,750.

Though the true winner may be Lochel’s and the 37,554 election-themed cookies they sold to people all over the country.

“This is definitely by far the busiest we’ve ever been,” Kathleen said in a previous interview with Fox News, adding that demand for the cookies have “superseded” anything they’ve seen before.

But for those who have yet to have their cookie orders filled, Lochel did say she will continue to bake the limited-edition treat until all previous orders are met and still plans to debut a “celebratory” cookie once the official election results are in. So people who want to satisfy their political sweet tooth still have a chance.