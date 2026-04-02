Masters fans cheer low prices as Augusta National concessions 'feel unreal' with $1.50 sandwiches

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As prices soar across stadiums and arenas nationwide, Augusta National — home of the Masters golf tournament — is once again standing out for its low prices.

The famed golf club in Augusta, Georgia, went viral on social media after journalist Claire Rogers shared a photo of its concession menu during the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA).

Rogers' post, shared March 31, highlighted food prices that remain low in 2026.

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The stand offered sandwiches ranging from $1.50 to $3, including egg salad and pimento cheese at the low end, and club and ham-and-cheese options at $3.

Muffins were priced at $2.50, while cookies and chips were sold for $1.50.

A Georgia peach ice cream sandwich was listed at $3.

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Popcorn and candy were each priced at $2 — while over-the-counter pain relievers like Advil or Aleve cost 75 cents.

The low prices drew widespread praise on social media.

"One of the best parts of Augusta," an X user said. "The food prices still feel unreal compared to everything else in sports."

"@McDonalds, this used to be what your value menu used to look like," another wrote.

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The women's tournament serves as a lead-in event ahead of the Masters, which begins Thursday with the opening round.

While Augusta National has not released official concession prices for the Masters, the ANWA menu suggests prices are expected to remain low.

That pricing stands in sharp contrast to the overall cost of attending the Masters, one of the most in-demand sporting events in the world, where tickets are notoriously difficult to obtain.

The concession prices are low because Augusta National is "making so much money on everything else," said Cody Moore, a wealth management advisor in Alpharetta, Georgia.

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A self-described Masters fan, Moore told Fox News Digital the tournaments bring in as much as $250 million a year, which offsets the cost of food.

"They're likely not turning a profit at all on their concession prices — but when you're buying food, you're very likely to buy apparel, memorabilia and other items at a significant margin," he said.

Moore expected similar prices at the Masters, as it's become "one of the trademarks" of the tournament.

"Augusta has kept them that way intentionally for years, and it's become a big part of what makes the experience unique, in my opinion," he said.

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It's "less about profits and more about respect and admiration for the immense tradition of the tournament and course."

Fox News Digital reached out to Augusta National for comment.