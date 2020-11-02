Election Day: 4 election-themed cocktails to get you through the night

It’s Election Day. You've already voted (and then posted about it on social media), and now you're looking for other ways to spend time awaiting the results.

Enter election-themed cocktails.

Whether you’re playing host to a party of…only your household, or flying solo election night, these creations are easy to whip up during even the most exciting — or stressful — times. And they probably go pretty well with Election Cake, too.

Just make sure you have a hangover cure ready for tomorrow morning.

Long Night Long Drink

A 2020 twist on a classic Tom Collins.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces gin

0.5 ounces lemon juice

1 teaspoon agave

5 ounces Q Mixers Tonic

Mint sprig & lemon wheel, to garnish.

Directions:

Shake first three ingredients and strain into ice-filled highball glass. Top with tonic.

Swing State Spritz



This one’s for you Arizona…and Florida…and Pennsylvania…and, actually, it’s for all the swing states this 2020 election.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces dry vermouth

5 ounces Q Mixers Tonic

3 ounces sparkling wine

Mint sprig & lemon wheel, to garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a large wine glass over ice.

Running Mate Mule (Red)

Finally, a mule the whole family can fight over.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces vodka

0.5 ounces Cointreau

0.5 ounces lemon juice

5 ounces Q Mixers Hibiscus Ginger Beer

1 half lemon wheel, to garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a glass or a mule mug. Stir gently, garnish and serve.

Running Mate Mule (Blue)

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces vodka

0.5 ounces Blue Curacao

0.5 ounces lemon juice

5 ounces Q Mixers Ginger Beer

1 half lemon wheel, to garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a glass or a mule mug. Stir gently, garnish and serve.